Arlo Technologies General Counsel Sells 25000 Shares for $352000 to Cover Taxes

Key Points

Brian Busse sold 25,525 direct shares for ~$352K on March 12, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $13.78 per share.

This sale represented 4.19% of Busse's direct holdings prior to the transaction, with direct ownership declining from 608,889 to 583,364 shares.

10 stocks we like better than Arlo Technologies ›

Brian Busse, General Counsel of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO), reported the sale of 25,525 direct shares for approximately $352K following the addition of shares on March 12, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 25,525 Transaction value ~$352K Post-transaction shares (direct) 583,364 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.88 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($13.78); post-transaction value based on March 12, 2026 market close ($13.78).

Key questions

What is the context of this trade?

The sale of 25,525 shares followed Busse’s addition of 50,000 shares under a performance stock unit (PSU) plan. The sale of shares was only conducted to satisfy estimated tax withholding obligations.

The sale of 25,525 shares followed Busse’s addition of 50,000 shares under a performance stock unit (PSU) plan. The sale of shares was only conducted to satisfy estimated tax withholding obligations. How significant is the reduction in ownership as a result of this sale?

The transaction reduced Busse's direct holdings by 4.19%, leaving him with 583,364 shares valued at approximately ~$7.88 million as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.53 billion Revenue (TTM) $529.30 million Net income (TTM) $14.93 million 1-year price change (as of 3/21/26) 32%

Company snapshot

Arlo Technologies is a cloud-based platform that offers a portfolio of smart, connected security devices, including indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells, floodlight cameras, and accessories, all integrated with a proprietary cloud platform and mobile applications. Along with product sales, it has a subscription-based service model that drives recurring revenue and customer engagement. It targets residential and small-business customers seeking intelligent, cloud-enabled security and monitoring solutions across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s important to emphasize that this sale was strictly to cover estimated taxes for the 50,000 PSUs that vested into shares on March 10, through Busse’s PSU plan with the company. And while having to sell over half the shares he gained for taxes, the general counsel member technically gained more shares than he lost when looking at the entire filing.

Arlo Technologies is less than a month removed from a very strong Q4 earnings report for its fiscal year of 2025. On Feb. 26, 2026, the company reported its first fiscal year of net income, after years of annual net losses. It also posted its largest year-over-year (YoY) increase in quarterly free cash flow since Q2 2021, with its 17.94 million in free cash flow being 220.59% higher than the previous year’s Q4.

The stock jumped in February 2026 after the strong postings, and it is up 2.57% so far this year. Early in March, the company announced a $50 million stock repurchase program, approved by its Board of Directors and set to continue through Dec. 31, 2027. This may help drive share prices even higher.

With strong financials and stock performance, Arlo Technologies looks like a considerable investment opportunity in the smart home security industry.

Should you buy stock in Arlo Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Arlo Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arlo Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 22, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arlo Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.