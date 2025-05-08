ARLO TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $ARLO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES ($ARLO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $119,070,000, missing estimates of $120,720,672 by $-1,650,672.

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $ARLO stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW BLAKE MCRAE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,630,241 shares for an estimated $18,614,594 .

. KURTIS JOSEPH BINDER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 269,819 shares for an estimated $3,042,614 .

. BRIAN BUSSE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 190,791 shares for an estimated $2,205,802.

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of ARLO TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

