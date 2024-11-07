Arlo Technologies backs FY24 EPS view 35c-45c, consensus 41c

Backs FY24 revenue view $510M-$545M, consensus $526.71M. Sees 10M paid accounts by 2030. Sees $700M in ARR by 2030. Sees operating margin greater than 25% by 2030. Guidance taken from Q3 presentation slides.

