Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Wins 2022 CES Innovation Award

Arlo Technologies ARLO recently announced the launch of the Arlo Security System that helped it clinch the 2022 CES Innovation Award for the fourth consecutive year.



The Do-It-Yourself security monitoring solution features the first of its kind all-in-one multi-sensor capable of eight different sensing functions.



This feature enables the new security monitoring solution to stand out among single sensing solutions. It provides home and small business owners with a comprehensive security and monitoring setup.



Arlo has built the security system to work in collaboration with Arlo security camera devices, Arlo App and Arlo Secure Service Plan to complete the Arlo ecosystem and address the common negative points present in other solutions in the market.

ARLO’s New Security System to Aid Market Share Win

Arlo is committed to its philosophy of delivering simple yet innovative home security solutions, per CISION. The new Arlo Security system simplifies life for consumers with its versatility and is anticipated to help the company win market share and gain new customers.



The system ensures that one intelligent sensor is capable of tackling a variety of security risks. The Arlo Security System’s modular hub serves as central control and offers built-in features such as a siren, motion and smoke sensor and an integrated backlit keypad for seamless day or night management.



The Arlo security system is built in accordance with the company’s commitment to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control.

ARLO shares have returned 61.1% in the past six-month period outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology industry's growth of 5%.

The outperformance can be attributed to a rapidly growing user base. Arlo has surpassed one million paid accounts faster than anticipated since March 2021.

Arlo currently carries a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far is Advanced Micro Devices AMD. The stock has appreciated 52.9% in the past six months.

AMD is well-poised to benefit from strong demand for its 86-based microprocessors, semi-custom chips and embedded processors. In order to diversify from the slowing and transitioning PC market, AMD is enhancing its semi-custom chip business that has been performing well.

ARLO is performing better than the Zacks Internet Software Industry peers Paycor HCM PYCR and BlackLine BL. Paycor has returned 7% while shares of BlackLine have declined 12.1%.

Paycor launched New Predictive Resignation Feature, which enables a business to Forecast Employee Turnover in the current volatile market situation.

BlackLine joined Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program. The companies are collaborating on joint selling Finance and Accounting Solutions to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers. This will help BlackLine to expand its customer base with the help of Microsoft.

BlackLine has helped Oracle ERP users to achieve payback in under a year generating $2.58 for every dollar invested.

