Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arlo Technologies (ARLO) closed the most recent trading day at $9.66, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of smart connected devices had gained 10.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Arlo Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $135.74 million, up 18.2% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arlo Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arlo Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Arlo Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1946. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 54.25.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.