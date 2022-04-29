Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arlo Technologies (ARLO) closed at $7.74, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of smart connected devices had lost 12.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.15%.

Arlo Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $114.85 million, up 39.11% from the prior-year quarter.

ARLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $501.99 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -100% and +15.36%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arlo Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower. Arlo Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.