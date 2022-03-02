Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up

Arlo Technologies ARLO reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 4 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. The company had reported a non-GAAP loss per share of 8 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues of $142.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2% and increased 24.4% year over year.

Top-Line Details

Product revenues (80.1% of total revenues) increased 22.6% year over year to $114.4 million.



Revenues from services (19.9% of total revenues) rose 32% year over year to $28.5 million.



Revenue from Americas (56.2% of revenues) declined 13% on a year-over-year basis to $80.4 million.



Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) revenues (37.5% of revenues) increased 250.4% year over year to $53.6 million.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) revenues (6.2% of revenues) increased 24.1% year over year to $8.9 million.



Arlo added a record of 190,000 paid accounts in the reported quarter, witnessing a sequential increase of 4.4% and a year-over-year increase of 140.5%.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross profit from products came in at $14.7 million, up 12.7% year over year. Non-GAAP gross profit from services increased 41.7% year over year to $18 million. In the reported quarter, total non-GAAP gross profit reached $32.7 million, up 27% year over year.



Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis in the reported quarter was 22.9%, up 50 basis points (bps) year over year.



Products gross margin was 12.8%, down 110 bps year over year. Services gross margin was 63.2%, up 430 bps from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



General & administrative expenses dropped 6.6% year over year to $6.9 million. Sales and marketing expenses declined 11% to $11 million. Additionally, research and development expenses declined 9.8% year over year to $11.3 million.



Arlo’s non-GAAP operating income was $3.5 million against a loss of $6.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Total cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2021, were $175.7 million with no debt compared with $166.1 million as of Oct 3, 2021

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2022, Arlo expects revenues between $110 million and $120 million. Services revenues are estimated in the $10.5-$11.5 million band.



The company expects a non-GAAP net loss between $0.06 and $0.00 per share.

