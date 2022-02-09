Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arlo Technologies (ARLO) closed at $8.93, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of smart connected devices had lost 9.74% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arlo Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $135.74 million, up 18.2% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arlo Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arlo Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Arlo Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1760. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 51.73, so we one might conclude that Arlo Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

