Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arlo Technologies (ARLO) closed the most recent trading day at $8.44, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of smart connected devices had lost 9.85% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Arlo Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $115.15 million, up 39.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $504.32 million. These totals would mark changes of -90.91% and +15.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arlo Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arlo Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

