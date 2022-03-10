Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arlo Technologies (ARLO) closed at $10.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of smart connected devices had gained 15.45% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Arlo Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $115.15 million, up 39.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $504.32 million. These totals would mark changes of -90.91% and +15.9%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arlo Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.18% lower within the past month. Arlo Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.