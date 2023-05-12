News & Insights

Arlo Tech Gains 22%

May 12, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) shares are gaining more than 22 percent on Friday morning trade, despite reporting a wider loss of $14.25 million or $0.16 per share.

The smart home security brand provider projected a second-quarter loss of $0.15-$0.09 per share and revenue in a range of $105-$115 million. On an adjusted basis, earnings are expected in a range of $0.01-$0.07 per share.

Currently, shares are at $$8.60, up 22.01 percent from the previous close of $7.05 per share on a volume of 1,795,868

