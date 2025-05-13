$ARLO stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARLO stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,886,285 of trading volume.

$ARLO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ARLO:

$ARLO insiders have traded $ARLO stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW BLAKE MCRAE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,722,240 shares for an estimated $19,568,790 .

. KURTIS JOSEPH BINDER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 405,002 shares for an estimated $4,444,705 .

. BRIAN BUSSE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 212,158 shares for an estimated $2,427,416.

$ARLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $ARLO stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

