$ARLO stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ARLO stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,886,285 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ARLO:
$ARLO Insider Trading Activity
$ARLO insiders have traded $ARLO stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW BLAKE MCRAE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,722,240 shares for an estimated $19,568,790.
- KURTIS JOSEPH BINDER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 405,002 shares for an estimated $4,444,705.
- BRIAN BUSSE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 212,158 shares for an estimated $2,427,416.
$ARLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $ARLO stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,524,564 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,059,871
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 1,316,103 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,989,936
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 1,029,209 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,516,848
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 918,857 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,282,009
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 830,770 shares (+115.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,199,699
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 790,549 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,846,243
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 713,771 shares (+897.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,044,919
