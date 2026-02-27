ARLO Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y

Arlo Technologies ARLO reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 22 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.50% and increased 120% year over year.



Arlo Technologies' revenues climbed 16.2% year over year to $141.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.24%.

Revenues in the Americas (73.5% of total revenues) were $103.9 million, up 47.8% year over year. Revenues in EMEA (22.4% of total revenues) were $31.6 million in the reported quarter, down 29.6% year over year. APAC revenues (4.1% of total revenues) decreased 9.6% year over year to $5.8 million.



ARLO shares have surged 3.61% at the time of writing this article.

Top-Line Details of ARLO

Subscriptions and services revenues (63.3% of total revenues) increased 39.4% year over year to $89.4 million. Product revenues (36.7% of total revenues) decreased 9.6% year over year to $51.9 million.



Annual recurring revenues climbed 28.4% year over year to $330.5 million.

ARLO’s Operating Details

In the fourth quarter, Arlo Technologies’ non-GAAP gross margin expanded 1,030 basis points year over year to 47.8%



Research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 220 bps year over year to 14.8%. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, fell 80 bps year over year to 16.3%.



General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 20 bps year over year to 12%.



Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 120 bps year over year to 43%.



The operating margin expanded 830 bps on a year-over-year basis to 3.3%.

ARLO’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments were $166.4 million, up from $165.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025.



During the fourth quarter of 2025, cash generated through operating activities was $19.8 million, and free cash flow was $17.9 million.

ARLO Initiates 1Q26 and FY26 Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, total revenues are estimated to be in the range of $135-$145 million.

Non-GAAP earnings are estimated to be between 17 cents and 23 cents per share.



For 2026, Arlo Technologies anticipates service revenues between $375 million and $385 million and total revenues in the range of $550 million to $580 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are estimated to be between 75 cents and 85 cents per share.

