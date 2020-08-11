Markets
Arlington Asset Investment Corp's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 8/13/20, Arlington Asset Investment Corp's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AI.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4844, payable on 8/31/20. As a percentage of AI.PRB's recent share price of $18.50, this dividend works out to approximately 2.62%, so look for shares of AI.PRB to trade 2.62% lower — all else being equal — when AI.PRB shares open for trading on 8/13/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.47%, which compares to an average yield of 7.84% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AI.PRB shares, versus AI:

Below is a dividend history chart for AI.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4844 on Arlington Asset Investment Corp's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Arlington Asset Investment Corp's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AI.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AI) are up about 0.8%.

