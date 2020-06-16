Arlington Asset Investment Corp's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 6/18/20, Arlington Asset Investment Corp's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AI.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 6/30/20. As a percentage of AI.PRB's recent share price of $19.45, this dividend works out to approximately 2.25%, so look for shares of AI.PRB to trade 2.25% lower — all else being equal — when AI.PRB shares open for trading on 6/18/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.83%, which compares to an average yield of 7.43% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AI.PRB shares, versus AI:

Below is a dividend history chart for AI.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Arlington Asset Investment Corp's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Arlington Asset Investment Corp's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: AI.PRB) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AI) are off about 1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.