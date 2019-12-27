Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.94, the dividend yield is 15.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AI was $5.94, representing a -33.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.91 and a 24.01% increase over the 52 week low of $4.79.

AI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports AI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -57.77%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AI as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWQ with an increase of 14.14% over the last 100 days. FLFR has the highest percent weighting of AI at 3.92%.

