Dividends
AI

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.94, the dividend yield is 15.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AI was $5.94, representing a -33.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.91 and a 24.01% increase over the 52 week low of $4.79.

AI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports AI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -57.77%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AI as a top-10 holding:

  • Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)
  • iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)
  • iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWQ with an increase of 14.14% over the last 100 days. FLFR has the highest percent weighting of AI at 3.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AI


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular