Arlington Asset Investment Corp - (AAIC) Price Target Increased by 18.92% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Arlington Asset Investment Corp - (NYSE:AAIC) has been revised to 5.61 / share. This is an increase of 18.92% from the prior estimate of 4.72 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.89% from the latest reported closing price of 4.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arlington Asset Investment Corp -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAIC is 0.10%, an increase of 137.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 10,921K shares. The put/call ratio of AAIC is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,275K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares, representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAIC by 44.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,149K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Financial Group holds 1,119K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gator Capital Management holds 778K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 17.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAIC by 78.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 573K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 98.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAIC by 13,446.71% over the last quarter.

Arlington Asset Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets and has elected to be taxed as a REIT. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C.metropolitan area.

