Arlington Asset Investment Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 01 (AAIN) Price Target Decreased by 10.96% to 24.25

The average one-year price target for Arlington Asset Investment Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:AAIN) has been revised to 24.25 / share. This is an decrease of 10.96% from the prior estimate of 27.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.47 to a high of 29.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.33% from the latest reported closing price of 23.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arlington Asset Investment Corp - 6% NT REDEEM 01. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAIN is 0.39%, a decrease of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.26% to 182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 182K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAIN by 0.21% over the last quarter.

