ARKX Space ETF's Top 3 Holdings Are Very Interesting

In today's video, I look at the top three holdings of ARKX Space Exploration ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKX) and a few reasons why you should add them to your watchlist. For those not familiar with ARKX ETF, it's an actively managed ETF that invests in companies that are either in the front end of orbital/suborbital products or companies that will benefit from the increased activity of space missions. ARKX is expected to start trading on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The number one holding is Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB), with a Market Cap of $18.9B.

Trimble is one of the leading providers of advanced location-based solutions for construction, agricultural, and civil engineering markets. Trimble would be one of the companies that would benefit from the increased amount of data collected from GPS Satellites.

It has strong fundamentals with positive earnings, positive CFO, and assets greater than its liabilities.

The number two holding is 3D Printing ETF (NYSEMKT: PRNT).

PRNT is an ETF following an index designed to track companies' price movements in the 3D printing industry. The 3D printing world is still small, so instead of investing in numerous 3D printing companies, they decided to invest in the whole market.

The number three holding is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS), with a market cap of $3.4B.

Kratos is a defense company working with the USA and Allies for national security. Kratos supports around 80% of space missions and is one of the leading providers of affordable, high-performance, tactical jet-powered drone UASs in the industry. We can see why ARKX has it as one of their top 3 holdings.

It has strong fundamentals with positive earnings, a great CFO, strong forward guidance by analysts, and cash greater than its debt.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the closing prices of March 29, 2021. The video was published on March 29, 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kratos Defense and Security Solutions wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Trimble Navigation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.