ARKW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (Symbol: ARKW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.93, changing hands as high as $52.13 per share. ARK Next Generation Internet shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKW's low point in its 52 week range is $36.02 per share, with $100.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.38.

