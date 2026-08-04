ARKO Q2 Earnings on Deck: Essential Insights for Investors

Arko Corp. ARKO is likely to witness top-and bottom-line declines when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at almost $2 billion, indicating a 0.7% drop from the year-ago period level.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 15 cents a share, which suggests a decline of 6.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. ARKO has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 43.2%, on average.

ARKO Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





ARKO Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ARKO Corp. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence ARKO’s Upcoming Results

ARKO’s second-quarter performance is likely to have remained under pressure from a value-conscious consumer environment, with elevated fuel prices influencing customer spending patterns. Management noted that consumers were actively seeking promotions and discounts, making competitive pricing and compelling in-store offers important for sustaining traffic. These initiatives are likely to have supported store visits, though the emphasis on value may have limited pricing flexibility.



The continued conversion of company-operated stores to dealer locations is likely to have weighed on retail merchandise sales and fuel volumes. Although dealerization lowers operating costs and shifts contribution to the wholesale segment, the reduced company-operated store base is likely to have created unfavorable year-over-year comparisons for retail revenues. Higher labor rates, utilities and credit card fees are also likely to have pressured same-store operating expenses.



On the positive side, ARKO may have benefited from improving traffic trends, disciplined fuel pricing, targeted promotions and continued loyalty engagement. Management said April trends remained consistent with the momentum seen earlier in the year, while the relaunched loyalty app, Fueling America’s Future campaign and summer promotions are likely to have supported trip frequency, customer retention and basket size.

Earnings Whispers for ARKO

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arko this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Arko currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $10.46 billion, which indicates 3.8% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.37, which implies 15.1% growth year over year. USFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.



The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, which indicates a decrease of nearly 3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 53 cents, implying a 23.2% year-over-year decline. KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.4 billion, which implies 14.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 59 cents, which calls for a 13.5% jump year over year. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.