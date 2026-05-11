ARKO Petroleum Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - ARKO Petroleum Corp (APC) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on May 11, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.arkopetroleum.com/news-events/ir-calendar

To listen to the call, dial (877) 407-8306 (US) or (201) 689-8481 (International).

For a replay call, dial (877) 660-6853 (US) or (201) 612-7415 (International) replay code 13760356.

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