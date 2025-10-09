ARKO Names Jordan Mann Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - ARKO Corp. (ARKO), a U.S. convenience store operator, on Thursday said its Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Capital Markets, and Investor Relations has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 10, 2025.

Mann succeeds Robb Giammatteo, who announced in August that he would be leaving the company to pursue a new opportunity.

Mann brings more than a decade of experience in finance and capital markets to the role. Prior to joining ARKO in 2023, he held senior positions in investment banking at Morgan Stanley, serving as Executive Director, and at Credit Suisse, where he was a Director.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.