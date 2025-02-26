News & Insights

ARKO Earnings Results: $ARKO Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 26, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

ARKO ($ARKO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,992,110,000, missing estimates of $2,173,886,730 by $-181,776,730.

ARKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of ARKO stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

