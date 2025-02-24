ARKO Earnings Preview: Recent $ARKO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ARKO ($ARKO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,173,886,730 and earnings of $0.01 per share.
ARKO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of ARKO stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC added 971,158 shares (+55.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,399,931
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 399,387 shares (+166.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,631,960
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 202,576 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,334,975
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 189,443 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,248,429
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 148,269 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $977,092
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 127,104 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $837,615
- CWA ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC added 123,565 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $814,293
