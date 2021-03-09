ARKO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ARKO Corp (Symbol: ARKO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.83, changing hands as high as $9.86 per share. ARKO Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.5773 per share, with $11.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.