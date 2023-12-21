News & Insights

ARKO Corp. Names Robert Giammatteo CFO

December 21, 2023

(RTTNews) - ARKO Corp. (ARKO), a convenience store operator, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Robert Giammatteo as its executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective January 2, 2024.

He will be succeeding Don Bassell, the current CFO of the company, who at the beginning of the year announced his intention to retire by the year end.

Additionally, Giammatteo will serve as the finance chief of ARKO subsidiary GPM Investments, LLC.

Robert Giammatteo was most recently the finance chief of Giant Eagle Inc. and has spent nearly 15 years in executive finance roles with leading retailers and apparel companies, including Ascena Retail Group, VF Corporation and Limited Brands.

On Wednesday, ARKO shares closed at $7.93, down 0.88% on the Nasdaq.

