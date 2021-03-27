Arko Corp. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

As you might know, Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) last week released its latest full-year, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It looks like quite a negative result overall, with both revenues and earnings falling well short of analyst predictions. Revenues of US$3.3b missed by 20%, and statutory earnings per share of US$0.14 fell short of forecasts by 29%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:ARKO Earnings and Revenue Growth March 27th 2021

Following the latest results, Arko's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$6.57b in 2021. This would be a sizeable 101% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Arko forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.27 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.36b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.31 in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Arko after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a real cut to per-share earnings expectations.

The analysts also cut Arko's price target 5.1% to US$12.33, implying that lower forecast earnings are expected to have a more negative impact than can be offset by the increase in sales. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Arko at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$12.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Arko's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 101% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 16% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Arko is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Arko. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Arko going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of Arko's balance sheet, and whether we think Arko is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

