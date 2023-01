(RTTNews) - ARKO Corporation (ARKO), a convenience store operator, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Don Bassell intends to retire by the end of 2023, after sixteen years in service.

The company plans to look out for a suitable successor, considering both internal and external candidates, it said in a statement.

