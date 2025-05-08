Stocks
ARKO

ARKO Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Merchandise Margin and Strategic Store Conversions

May 08, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

ARKO Corp. reported a Q1 2025 net loss of $12.7 million, despite increased merchandise margins and ongoing transformation efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

ARKO Corp., a major convenience store operator in the U.S., reported a net loss of $12.7 million for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, a significant decline from a loss of $0.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA fell slightly to $30.9 million, down from $33.2 million. Despite an increase in merchandise margin to 33.2%, merchandise contribution decreased to $117.6 million due to ongoing store conversions under their dealerization program. Retail fuel margin improved to 37.9 cents per gallon, but total fuel contribution also dropped to $85.3 million. The company continued its transformation strategy by converting 59 retail locations to dealer sites during the quarter and plans further conversions, with an anticipated annualized operating income benefit exceeding $20 million. ARKO declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share and repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares, underscoring their commitment to shareholder returns amid challenging market conditions.

Potential Positives

  • Merchandise margin increased to 33.2%, demonstrating improved profitability in that segment compared to the previous year.
  • The company’s dealerization program is anticipated to yield a cumulative annualized operating income benefit exceeding $20 million, indicating potential for long-term financial gains.
  • The quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders and confidence in its financial position.
  • Successful navigation of macroeconomic headwinds and adverse weather conditions indicates effective management and operational resilience, maintaining results above guidance expectations.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss for the quarter significantly increased to $12.7 million from $0.6 million in the prior year, indicating a substantial decline in profitability.
  • Merchandise contribution decreased by $17.3 million, or 12.9%, attributed to a decline in customer transactions and closures/conversions of stores, highlighting challenges in revenue generation.
  • Same store merchandise sales decreased by 6.9%, reflecting ongoing issues in attracting and retaining customers in a competitive environment.

FAQ

What were ARKO Corp's financial results for Q1 2025?

ARKO Corp reported a net loss of $12.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $30.9 million for Q1 2025.

How did merchandise margins perform in Q1 2025?

Merchandise margins increased to 33.2% in Q1 2025 compared to 32.5% in the prior year.

What is ARKO's dealerization program?

The dealerization program involves converting company-operated retail stores to dealer sites to optimize performance.

What are the company's plans for store remodeling?

ARKO plans to enhance store layouts and merchandise assortments, starting with pilot remodels in 2025.

What is the status of ARKO's dividend policy?

ARKO declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on May 30, 2025, to eligible stockholders.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ARKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $ARKO stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RICHMOND, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




First Quarter 2025 Key Highlights (vs. Year-Ago Quarter)


1,2




  • Net loss for the quarter was $12.7 million compared to a net loss of $0.6 million.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $30.9 million compared to $33.2 million.


  • Merchandise margin for the quarter increased to 33.2% compared to 32.5%.


  • Merchandise contribution for the quarter was $117.6 million compared to $134.9 million; more than half of the merchandise contribution decline for the quarter was associated with the Company's accretive dealerization program.


  • Retail fuel margin for the quarter was 37.9 cents per gallon compared to 36.4 cents per gallon.


  • Retail fuel contribution for the quarter was $85.3 million compared to $92.9 million; more than half of the retail fuel contribution decline for the quarter was associated with the Company's accretive dealerization program.




Other Key Highlights




  • As part of the Company’s developing transformation plan, the Company converted 59 retail stores to dealer sites during the three months ended March 31, 2025. In April of 2025, the Company converted 18 additional retail stores to dealer sites and plans to convert a meaningful number of additional stores throughout 2025. The Company continues to expect that, at scale, this channel optimization will yield a cumulative annualized operating income benefit in excess of $20 million.


  • The Company advanced its store remodeling initiative, which is expected to include an expanded and refined merchandise assortment with an enhanced in-store experience and a focus on food. These remodels are designed to elevate the customer experience through improved store layout and convenience. The Company began construction of the first of its seven planned pilot remodels in early May 2025 and expects to begin construction on the second pilot remodel in mid-May 2025.


  • In the first quarter of 2025, the Company opened a new Dunkin' store and a fastmarket

    (R)

    location. Additionally, the Company expects to open four NTI (new-to-industry) stores in the second half of 2025. Three of these NTIs have started construction, with one store awaiting a final permit.


  • On March 12, 2025, the Company started its Fueling America's Future campaign in its stores, centered around providing enrolled loyalty customers with both value promotions inside the store and significant discounts at the pump.


  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on May 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2025.






1

See Use of Non-GAAP Measures below.



2

All figures for fuel costs, fuel contribution and fuel margin per gallon exclude the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to the Company’s wholesale fuel distribution subsidiary, GPM Petroleum LP (“GPMP”) for the cost of fuel (intercompany charges by GPMP).



“Despite a pressured consumer environment, we effectively navigated ongoing macroeconomic headwinds in the first quarter,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “We delivered results above the midpoint of our guidance, underscoring our commitment to execution with discipline and remaining focused on what we can control. This quarter, we also faced incremental pressure from adverse weather conditions in January and February, which impacted sales and increased snow removal expenses across key regions, and from lapping of a leap day in the first quarter of the prior year. We also continued to advance key elements of our transformation strategy - converting company-operated retail stores to dealer sites, advancing our NTI store rollout, and enhancing customer engagement through food service and targeted loyalty initiatives both in-store and at the pump. We remain focused on executing across the business while keeping our long-term strategic priorities firmly in view.”



Mr. Kotler continued: “As we move forward in 2025, we remain committed to driving shareholder returns. We repurchased 1.3 million shares during the first quarter, with substantially all of those repurchases executed in March. We are focused on using all available tools to support long-term value creation and taking a disciplined approach to capital deployment. These actions reflect our commitment to shareholders and represent a strategic and thoughtful path to delivering meaningful returns.”




First Quarter 2025 Segment Highlights





Retail

For the Three Months




Ended March 31,



2025



2024



(in thousands)

Fuel gallons sold

225,063



255,464

Same store fuel gallons sold decrease (%)

1

(6.2
%)


(6.7
%)

Fuel contribution

2
$
85,273


$
92,933

Fuel margin, cents per gallon

3

37.9



36.4

Same store fuel contribution

1,2
$
83,027


$
86,275

Same store merchandise sales decrease (%)

1

(6.9
%)


(4.1
%)

Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes decrease (%)

1

(5.2
%)


(3.0
%)

Merchandise revenue
$
354,485


$
414,655

Merchandise contribution

4
$
117,570


$
134,918

Merchandise margin

5

33.2
%


32.5
%

Same store merchandise contribution

1,4
$
114,046


$
120,666

Same store site operating expenses

1
$
169,994


$
172,325








1

Same store is a common metric used in the convenience store industry. The Company considers a store a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. Refer to

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

below for discussion of this measure.


2

Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.


3

Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.


4

Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.


5

Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.




Merchandise contribution for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $17.3 million, or 12.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, while merchandise margin increased to 33.2% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 32.5% in the prior year period. The decrease in merchandise contribution was due to a decrease of $12.8 million related to retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers in the trailing 12 month period and a decrease in same store merchandise contribution of $6.6 million, primarily caused by a decline in customer transactions reflecting the challenging macroeconomic environment as well as severe weather conditions in January and February 2025 in certain of the markets in which the Company operates. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in merchandise contribution of $1.8 million from the SpeedyQ acquisition that closed in April 2024. Merchandise contribution at same stores decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower contribution from several core destination categories and cigarettes.



Fuel contribution for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $7.7 million, or 8.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, with a same store fuel contribution decrease of $3.2 million attributable to gallon demand declines, reflecting the challenging macroeconomic environment as well as severe weather conditions in January and February 2025 in certain of the markets in which the Company operates. Fuel margin of 37.9 cents per gallon was up 1.5 cents per gallon compared to the first quarter of 2024. In addition, a decrease in retail fuel contribution of $5.8 million was related to retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers in the trailing 12 month period, partially offset by incremental fuel contribution from the SpeedyQ acquisition of approximately $1.3 million.





Wholesale

For the Three Months




Ended March 31,



2025



2024



(in thousands)

Fuel gallons sold – fuel supply locations

191,077



186,731

Fuel gallons sold – consignment agent locations

36,515



37,504

Fuel contribution

1

– fuel supply locations
$
11,453


$
11,562

Fuel contribution

1

– consignment agent locations
$
8,594


$
9,168

Fuel margin, cents per gallon

2

– fuel supply locations

6.0



6.2

Fuel margin, cents per gallon

2

– consignment agent locations

23.5



24.4








1

Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.


2

Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.

Note: Comparable wholesale sites exclude retail stores converted to dealers, until the first quarter in which these sites had a full quarter of wholesale activity in the prior year.




For the first quarter of 2025, wholesale operating income increased $0.3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Additional operating income from retail sites converted to dealers in the trailing 12 month period more than offset reduced operating income at comparable wholesale sites.



Fuel contribution was $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $20.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Fuel contribution for the first quarter of 2025 at fuel supply locations decreased by $0.1 million, and fuel contribution at consignment agent locations decreased by $0.6 million, as compared to the prior year period, with fuel margin decreases of 0.2 cents per gallon and 0.9 cents per gallon, respectively, due principally to lower volumes at comparable wholesale sites primarily due to severe weather conditions in January and February 2025 in certain of the markets in which the Company operates, which was partially offset by incremental contribution from retail stores converted to dealers. For the first quarter of 2025, other revenues, net increased by approximately $3.5 million, and site operating expenses increased by $2.5 million in each case as compared to the first quarter of 2024, resulting primarily from retail stores which converted to dealers in the trailing 12 month period.





Fleet Fueling

For the Three Months




Ended March 31,



2025



2024



(in thousands)

Fuel gallons sold – proprietary cardlock locations

31,918



33,449

Fuel gallons sold – third-party cardlock locations

3,175



3,199

Fuel contribution

1

– proprietary cardlock locations
$
14,706


$
13,669

Fuel contribution

1

– third-party cardlock locations
$
596


$
247

Fuel margin, cents per gallon

2

– proprietary cardlock locations

46.1



40.9

Fuel margin, cents per gallon

2

– third-party cardlock locations

18.7



7.7








1

Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.


2

Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.




Fuel contribution for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. At proprietary cardlocks, fuel contribution increased by $1.0 million, and fuel margin per gallon also increased for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to favorable diesel margins. At third-party cardlock locations, fuel contribution increased by $0.4 million, and fuel margin per gallon also increased for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the closure of underperforming third-party locations.




Site Operating Expenses



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, convenience store operating expenses decreased $20.8 million, or 10.5%, compared to the prior year period primarily due to a decrease of $22.2 million from retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers and a decrease in same store operating expenses of $2.3 million, or 1.4%, related to lower personnel costs and credit card fees, partially offset by higher snow removal expenses resulting from severe weather conditions in certain of the markets in which the Company operates. These decreases were partially offset by $3.3 million of incremental expenses related to the SpeedyQ acquisition that closed in April 2024.




Liquidity and Capital Expenditures



As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s total liquidity was approximately $847 million, consisting of approximately $265 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $582 million of availability under lines of credit. Outstanding debt was $880 million, resulting in net debt, excluding lease related financing liabilities, of approximately $615 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $27.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, including the purchase of a fee property, investments in NTI stores, EV chargers, upgrades to fuel dispensers and other investments in stores.




Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program



The Company’s ability to return cash to its stockholders through its cash dividend program and share repurchase program is consistent with its capital allocation framework and reflects the Company’s confidence in the strength of its cash generation ability and strong financial position.



The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on May 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2025.



During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock under its previously announced repurchase program for approximately $5.2 million, or an average price of $4.01 per share. There was approximately $20.5 million remaining under the share repurchase program as of March 31, 2025.




Company-Operated Retail Store Count and Segment Update



The following tables present certain information regarding changes in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments for the periods presented:

For the Three Months




Ended March 31,


Retail Segment

2025



2024

Number of sites at beginning of period

1,389



1,543

Newly opened or reopened sites

2



1

Company-controlled sites converted to





consignment or fuel supply locations, net

(59
)





Sites closed, divested or converted to rentals

(3
)


(4
)

Number of sites at end of period


1,329




1,540
































































































For the Three Months




Ended March 31,


Wholesale Segment



1

2025



2024

Number of sites at beginning of period

1,922



1,825

Newly opened or reopened sites

2

6



9

Consignment or fuel supply locations converted





from Company-controlled sites, net

59






Closed or divested sites

(26
)


(18
)

Number of sites at end of period


1,961




1,816








1

Excludes bulk and spot purchasers.


2

Includes all signed fuel supply agreements irrespective of fuel distribution commencement date.








































































For the Three Months




Ended March 31,


Fleet Fueling Segment

2025



2024

Number of sites at beginning of period

280



298

Newly opened or reopened sites

1






Closed or divested sites

(1
)


(2
)

Number of sites at end of period


280




296











Full Year and Second Quarter 2025 Guidance Range



The Company currently expects second quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to range between $70 million and $80 million, with an assumed range of average total retail fuel margin from 42.5 to 44.5 cents per gallon. The Company is maintaining its full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA range of $233 million to $253 million, with an assumed range of average total retail fuel margin from 40 to 42 cents per gallon.



The Company is not providing guidance on net income at this time due to the volatility of certain required inputs that are not available without unreasonable efforts, including future fair value adjustments associated with its stock price, as well as depreciation and amortization related to its capital allocation as part of its focus on accelerating organic growth.




Conference Call and Webcast Details



The Company will host a conference call today, May 8, 2025, to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the live call can dial 888-396-8049 or 416-764-8646.



A simultaneous, live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at

https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar

. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.




About ARKO Corp.



ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit:

www.gpminvestments.com

. To learn more about ARKO, visit:

www.arkocorp.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “accretive,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.




Use of Non-GAAP Measures



The Company discloses certain measures on a “same store basis,” which is a non-GAAP measure. Information disclosed on a “same store basis” excludes the results of any store that is not a “same store” for the applicable period. A store is considered a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. The Company believes that this information provides greater comparability regarding its ongoing operating performance. Neither this measure nor those described below should be considered an alternative to measurements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).



The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets, impairment charges, acquisition and divestiture costs, share-based compensation expense, other non-cash items, and other unusual or non-recurring charges. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures.



The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating its performance because they eliminate certain items that it does not consider indicators of its operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by many of its investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating its operational and financial performance across reporting periods. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that it uses internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing its operating performance.



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.



Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, same store measures, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare the Company’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.




Company Contact



Jordan Mann


ARKO Corp.



investors@gpminvestments.com




Investor Contact



Sean Mansouri, CFA


Elevate IR


(720) 330-2829



ARKO@elevate-ir.com




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024



(in thousands)


Revenues:





Fuel revenue
$
1,446,916


$
1,631,332

Merchandise revenue

354,485



414,655

Other revenues, net

27,504



26,467


Total revenues

1,828,905



2,072,454


Operating expenses:





Fuel costs

1,325,056



1,502,302

Merchandise costs

236,915



279,737

Site operating expenses

199,981



218,931

General and administrative expenses

41,613



42,158

Depreciation and amortization

34,887



31,716


Total operating expenses

1,838,452



2,074,844

Other expenses, net

2,217



2,476


Operating loss

(11,764
)


(4,866
)

Interest and other financial income

9,475



22,014

Interest and other financial expenses

(23,326
)


(24,471
)


Loss before income taxes

(25,615
)


(7,323
)

Income tax benefit

12,922



6,707

Income from equity investment

21



22


Net loss attributable to ARKO Corp.
$
(12,672
)

$
(594
)

Series A redeemable preferred stock dividends

(1,418
)


(1,414
)


Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(14,090
)

$
(2,008
)

Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders – basic and diluted
$
(0.12
)

$
(0.02
)

Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic and diluted

115,883



117,275





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



(in thousands)


Assets






Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
$
265,420


$
261,758

Restricted cash

24,117



30,650

Short-term investments

5,665



5,330

Trade receivables, net

110,046



95,832

Inventory

220,650



231,225

Other current assets

93,332



97,413


Total current assets

719,230



722,208


Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net

744,524



747,548

Right-of-use assets under operating leases

1,366,100



1,386,244

Right-of-use assets under financing leases, net

155,360



157,999

Goodwill

299,973



299,973

Intangible assets, net

176,755



182,355

Equity investment

3,029



3,009

Deferred tax asset

83,075



67,689

Other non-current assets

54,509



53,633


Total assets
$
3,602,555


$
3,620,658


Liabilities






Current liabilities:





Long-term debt, current portion
$
14,011


$
12,944

Accounts payable

196,847



190,212

Other current liabilities

167,337



159,239

Operating leases, current portion

73,250



71,580

Financing leases, current portion

11,486



11,515


Total current liabilities

462,931



445,490


Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt, net

866,097



868,055

Asset retirement obligation

87,712



87,375

Operating leases

1,390,419



1,408,293

Financing leases

209,536



211,051

Other non-current liabilities

230,634



223,528


Total liabilities

3,247,329



3,243,792








Series A redeemable preferred stock

100,000



100,000








Shareholders' equity:





Common stock

12



12

Treasury stock

(113,514
)


(106,123
)

Additional paid-in capital

280,017



276,681

Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,119



9,119

Retained earnings

79,592



97,177


Total shareholders' equity

255,226



276,866


Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity
$
3,602,555


$
3,620,658




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024



(in thousands)


Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss
$
(12,672
)

$
(594
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

34,887



31,716

Deferred income taxes

(15,386
)


(10,075
)

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges

1,528



2,664

Foreign currency loss

16



27

Gain from issuance of shares as payment of deferred consideration related to business acquisition






(2,681
)

Gain from settlement related to business acquisition






(6,356
)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount

664



664

Amortization of deferred income

(4,990
)


(1,946
)

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

608



616

Non-cash rent

3,307



3,484

Charges to allowance for credit losses

217



327

Income from equity investment

(21
)


(22
)

Share-based compensation

3,336



3,329

Fair value adjustment of financial assets and liabilities

(7,059
)


(10,772
)

Other operating activities, net

20



624

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Increase in trade receivables

(14,431
)


(24,304
)

Decrease in inventory

10,575



188

Decrease in other assets

5,325



5,095

Increase in accounts payable

6,694



21,347

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

17,370



(4,152
)

Decrease in asset retirement obligation

(317
)


(55
)

Increase in non-current liabilities

13,731



3,631

Net cash provided by operating activities

43,402



12,755


Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment

(27,392
)


(29,228
)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

473



2,039

Prepayment for acquisition






(1,000
)

Loans to equity investment, net

15



14

Net cash used in investing activities

(26,904
)


(28,175
)


Cash flows from financing activities:





Receipt of long-term debt, net






41,588

Repayment of debt

(5,690
)


(6,635
)

Principal payments on financing leases

(1,380
)


(1,135
)

Early settlement of deferred consideration related to business acquisition






(17,155
)

Common stock repurchased

(7,382
)


(31,921
)

Dividends paid on common stock

(3,495
)


(3,596
)

Dividends paid on redeemable preferred stock

(1,418
)


(1,414
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(19,365
)


(20,268
)


Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,867
)


(35,688
)

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4
)


(19
)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

292,408



241,421


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
289,537


$
205,714











Supplemental Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024



(in thousands)


Net loss
$
(12,672
)

$
(594
)

Interest and other financing expenses, net

13,851



2,457

Income tax benefit

(12,922
)


(6,707
)

Depreciation and amortization

34,887



31,716


EBITDA

23,144



26,872

Acquisition and divestiture costs (a)

1,150



680

Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (b)

1,528



2,664

Share-based compensation expense (c)

3,336



3,329

Income from equity investment (d)

(21
)


(22
)

Fuel and franchise taxes received in arrears (e)






(565
)

Adjustment to contingent consideration (f)

(66
)


18

Accrual related to potential wage and hour claim (g)

2,023






Other (h)

(239
)


189


Adjusted EBITDA
$
30,855


$
33,165








Additional information





Non-cash rent expense (i)
$
3,307


$
3,484







(a) Eliminates costs incurred that are directly attributable to business acquisitions and divestitures (including conversion of retail stores to dealer sites) and salaries of employees whose primary job function is to execute the Company's acquisition and divestiture strategy and facilitate integration of acquired operations.

(b) Eliminates the non-cash loss from the sale or disposal of property and equipment, the loss recognized upon the sale of related leased assets, and impairment charges on property and equipment and right-of-use assets related to closed and non-performing sites.

(c) Eliminates non-cash share-based compensation expense related to the equity incentive program in place to incentivize, retain, and motivate our employees and members of the Board.

(d) Eliminates our share of income attributable to our unconsolidated equity investment.

(e) Eliminates the receipt of historical fuel and franchise tax amounts for multiple prior periods.

(f) Eliminates fair value adjustments to the contingent consideration owed to the seller for the 2020 Empire acquisition.

(g) Eliminates non-recurring expenses accrued in net loss related to a potential wage and hour collective action.

(h) Eliminates other unusual or non-recurring items that we do not consider to be meaningful in assessing operating performance.

(i) Non-cash rent expense reflects the extent to which GAAP rent expense recognized exceeded (or was less than) cash rent payments. GAAP rent expense varies depending on the terms of the Company's lease portfolio. For newer leases, rent expense recognized typically exceeds cash rent payments, whereas, for more mature leases, rent expense recognized is typically less than cash rent payments.





Supplemental Disclosures of Segment Information





Retail Segment

For the Three Months




Ended March 31,



2025



2024



(in thousands)


Revenues:





Fuel revenue
$
690,686


$
824,428

Merchandise revenue

354,485



414,655

Other revenues, net

14,547



16,679


Total revenues

1,059,718



1,255,762


Operating expenses:





Fuel costs

1

605,413



731,495

Merchandise costs

236,915



279,737

Site operating expenses

177,239



198,017


Total operating expenses

1,019,567



1,209,249


Operating income
$
40,151


$
46,513








1

Excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.




The table below shows financial information and certain key metrics of the SpeedyQ Acquisition in the retail segment, for which there is no comparable information for the prior period.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



SpeedyQ



1



(in thousands)


Date of Acquisition:
Apr 9, 2024


Revenues:


Fuel revenue
$
9,220

Merchandise revenue

5,679

Other revenues, net

254


Total revenues

15,153


Operating expenses:


Fuel costs

2

7,951

Merchandise costs

3,874

Site operating expenses

3,281


Total operating expenses

15,106


Operating income
$
47

Fuel gallons sold

3,091

Fuel contribution

3
$
1,269

Merchandise contribution

4
$
1,805

Merchandise margin

5

31.8
%





1

Acquisition of 21 SpeedyQ retail stores.


2

Excludes the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.


3

Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs.


4

Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.


5

Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.






Wholesale Segment

For the Three Months




Ended March 31,



2025



2024



(in thousands)


Revenues:





Fuel revenue
$
629,492


$
664,514

Other revenues, net

10,352



6,858


Total revenues

639,844



671,372


Operating expenses:





Fuel costs

1

609,445



643,784

Site operating expenses

11,769



9,299


Total operating expenses

621,214



653,083


Operating income
$
18,630


$
18,289








1

Excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.






Fleet Fueling Segment

For the Three Months




Ended March 31,



2025



2024



(in thousands)


Revenues:





Fuel revenue
$
118,406


$
132,193

Other revenues, net

2,118



2,385


Total revenues

120,524



134,578


Operating expenses:





Fuel costs

1

103,104



118,277

Site operating expenses

6,428



6,543


Total operating expenses

109,532



124,820


Operating income
$
10,992


$
9,758








1

Excludes the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.







This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ARKO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.