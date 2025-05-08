ARKO Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Merchandise Margin and Strategic Store Conversions

ARKO Corp. reported a Q1 2025 net loss of $12.7 million, despite increased merchandise margins and ongoing transformation efforts.

First Quarter 2025 Key Highlights (vs. Year-Ago Quarter)





1,2









Net loss for the quarter was $12.7 million compared to a net loss of $0.6 million.



Net loss for the quarter was $12.7 million compared to a net loss of $0.6 million.



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $30.9 million compared to $33.2 million.



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $30.9 million compared to $33.2 million.



Merchandise margin for the quarter increased to 33.2% compared to 32.5%.



Merchandise margin for the quarter increased to 33.2% compared to 32.5%.



Merchandise contribution for the quarter was $117.6 million compared to $134.9 million; more than half of the merchandise contribution decline for the quarter was associated with the Company's accretive dealerization program.



Merchandise contribution for the quarter was $117.6 million compared to $134.9 million; more than half of the merchandise contribution decline for the quarter was associated with the Company's accretive dealerization program.



Retail fuel margin for the quarter was 37.9 cents per gallon compared to 36.4 cents per gallon.



Retail fuel margin for the quarter was 37.9 cents per gallon compared to 36.4 cents per gallon.



Retail fuel contribution for the quarter was $85.3 million compared to $92.9 million; more than half of the retail fuel contribution decline for the quarter was associated with the Company's accretive dealerization program.









Other Key Highlights









As part of the Company's developing transformation plan, the Company converted 59 retail stores to dealer sites during the three months ended March 31, 2025. In April of 2025, the Company converted 18 additional retail stores to dealer sites and plans to convert a meaningful number of additional stores throughout 2025. The Company continues to expect that, at scale, this channel optimization will yield a cumulative annualized operating income benefit in excess of $20 million.



As part of the Company’s developing transformation plan, the Company converted 59 retail stores to dealer sites during the three months ended March 31, 2025. In April of 2025, the Company converted 18 additional retail stores to dealer sites and plans to convert a meaningful number of additional stores throughout 2025. The Company continues to expect that, at scale, this channel optimization will yield a cumulative annualized operating income benefit in excess of $20 million.



The Company advanced its store remodeling initiative, which is expected to include an expanded and refined merchandise assortment with an enhanced in-store experience and a focus on food. These remodels are designed to elevate the customer experience through improved store layout and convenience. The Company began construction of the first of its seven planned pilot remodels in early May 2025 and expects to begin construction on the second pilot remodel in mid-May 2025.



The Company advanced its store remodeling initiative, which is expected to include an expanded and refined merchandise assortment with an enhanced in-store experience and a focus on food. These remodels are designed to elevate the customer experience through improved store layout and convenience. The Company began construction of the first of its seven planned pilot remodels in early May 2025 and expects to begin construction on the second pilot remodel in mid-May 2025.



In the first quarter of 2025, the Company opened a new Dunkin' store and a fastmarket



(R)



location. Additionally, the Company expects to open four NTI (new-to-industry) stores in the second half of 2025. Three of these NTIs have started construction, with one store awaiting a final permit.



In the first quarter of 2025, the Company opened a new Dunkin' store and a fastmarket location. Additionally, the Company expects to open four NTI (new-to-industry) stores in the second half of 2025. Three of these NTIs have started construction, with one store awaiting a final permit.



On March 12, 2025, the Company started its Fueling America's Future campaign in its stores, centered around providing enrolled loyalty customers with both value promotions inside the store and significant discounts at the pump.



On March 12, 2025, the Company started its Fueling America's Future campaign in its stores, centered around providing enrolled loyalty customers with both value promotions inside the store and significant discounts at the pump.



The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on May 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2025.













1



See Use of Non-GAAP Measures below.







2



All figures for fuel costs, fuel contribution and fuel margin per gallon exclude the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to the Company’s wholesale fuel distribution subsidiary, GPM Petroleum LP (“GPMP”) for the cost of fuel (intercompany charges by GPMP).





“Despite a pressured consumer environment, we effectively navigated ongoing macroeconomic headwinds in the first quarter,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “We delivered results above the midpoint of our guidance, underscoring our commitment to execution with discipline and remaining focused on what we can control. This quarter, we also faced incremental pressure from adverse weather conditions in January and February, which impacted sales and increased snow removal expenses across key regions, and from lapping of a leap day in the first quarter of the prior year. We also continued to advance key elements of our transformation strategy - converting company-operated retail stores to dealer sites, advancing our NTI store rollout, and enhancing customer engagement through food service and targeted loyalty initiatives both in-store and at the pump. We remain focused on executing across the business while keeping our long-term strategic priorities firmly in view.”





Mr. Kotler continued: “As we move forward in 2025, we remain committed to driving shareholder returns. We repurchased 1.3 million shares during the first quarter, with substantially all of those repurchases executed in March. We are focused on using all available tools to support long-term value creation and taking a disciplined approach to capital deployment. These actions reflect our commitment to shareholders and represent a strategic and thoughtful path to delivering meaningful returns.”







First Quarter 2025 Segment Highlights











Retail



















For the Three Months









Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024





















(in thousands)















Fuel gallons sold









225,063

















255,464













Same store fuel gallons sold decrease (%)



1











(6.2





%)













(6.7





%)









Fuel contribution



2







$





85,273













$





92,933













Fuel margin, cents per gallon



3











37.9

















36.4













Same store fuel contribution



1,2







$





83,027













$





86,275













Same store merchandise sales decrease (%)



1











(6.9





%)













(4.1





%)









Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes decrease (%)



1











(5.2





%)













(3.0





%)









Merchandise revenue





$





354,485













$





414,655













Merchandise contribution



4







$





117,570













$





134,918













Merchandise margin



5











33.2





%













32.5





%









Same store merchandise contribution



1,4







$





114,046













$





120,666













Same store site operating expenses



1







$





169,994













$





172,325











































1



Same store is a common metric used in the convenience store industry. The Company considers a store a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. Refer to



Use of Non-GAAP Measures



below for discussion of this measure.















2



Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.















3



Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.















4



Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.















5



Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.

























Merchandise contribution for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $17.3 million, or 12.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, while merchandise margin increased to 33.2% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 32.5% in the prior year period. The decrease in merchandise contribution was due to a decrease of $12.8 million related to retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers in the trailing 12 month period and a decrease in same store merchandise contribution of $6.6 million, primarily caused by a decline in customer transactions reflecting the challenging macroeconomic environment as well as severe weather conditions in January and February 2025 in certain of the markets in which the Company operates. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in merchandise contribution of $1.8 million from the SpeedyQ acquisition that closed in April 2024. Merchandise contribution at same stores decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to lower contribution from several core destination categories and cigarettes.





Fuel contribution for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $7.7 million, or 8.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, with a same store fuel contribution decrease of $3.2 million attributable to gallon demand declines, reflecting the challenging macroeconomic environment as well as severe weather conditions in January and February 2025 in certain of the markets in which the Company operates. Fuel margin of 37.9 cents per gallon was up 1.5 cents per gallon compared to the first quarter of 2024. In addition, a decrease in retail fuel contribution of $5.8 million was related to retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers in the trailing 12 month period, partially offset by incremental fuel contribution from the SpeedyQ acquisition of approximately $1.3 million.









Wholesale



















For the Three Months









Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024





















(in thousands)















Fuel gallons sold – fuel supply locations









191,077

















186,731













Fuel gallons sold – consignment agent locations









36,515

















37,504













Fuel contribution



1



– fuel supply locations





$





11,453













$





11,562













Fuel contribution



1



– consignment agent locations





$





8,594













$





9,168













Fuel margin, cents per gallon



2



– fuel supply locations









6.0

















6.2













Fuel margin, cents per gallon



2



– consignment agent locations









23.5

















24.4











































1



Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.















2



Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.













Note: Comparable wholesale sites exclude retail stores converted to dealers, until the first quarter in which these sites had a full quarter of wholesale activity in the prior year.

























For the first quarter of 2025, wholesale operating income increased $0.3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Additional operating income from retail sites converted to dealers in the trailing 12 month period more than offset reduced operating income at comparable wholesale sites.





Fuel contribution was $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $20.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Fuel contribution for the first quarter of 2025 at fuel supply locations decreased by $0.1 million, and fuel contribution at consignment agent locations decreased by $0.6 million, as compared to the prior year period, with fuel margin decreases of 0.2 cents per gallon and 0.9 cents per gallon, respectively, due principally to lower volumes at comparable wholesale sites primarily due to severe weather conditions in January and February 2025 in certain of the markets in which the Company operates, which was partially offset by incremental contribution from retail stores converted to dealers. For the first quarter of 2025, other revenues, net increased by approximately $3.5 million, and site operating expenses increased by $2.5 million in each case as compared to the first quarter of 2024, resulting primarily from retail stores which converted to dealers in the trailing 12 month period.









Fleet Fueling



















For the Three Months









Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024





















(in thousands)















Fuel gallons sold – proprietary cardlock locations









31,918

















33,449













Fuel gallons sold – third-party cardlock locations









3,175

















3,199













Fuel contribution



1



– proprietary cardlock locations





$





14,706













$





13,669













Fuel contribution



1



– third-party cardlock locations





$





596













$





247













Fuel margin, cents per gallon



2



– proprietary cardlock locations









46.1

















40.9













Fuel margin, cents per gallon



2



– third-party cardlock locations









18.7

















7.7











































1



Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.















2



Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.

























Fuel contribution for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. At proprietary cardlocks, fuel contribution increased by $1.0 million, and fuel margin per gallon also increased for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to favorable diesel margins. At third-party cardlock locations, fuel contribution increased by $0.4 million, and fuel margin per gallon also increased for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the closure of underperforming third-party locations.







Site Operating Expenses







For the three months ended March 31, 2025, convenience store operating expenses decreased $20.8 million, or 10.5%, compared to the prior year period primarily due to a decrease of $22.2 million from retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers and a decrease in same store operating expenses of $2.3 million, or 1.4%, related to lower personnel costs and credit card fees, partially offset by higher snow removal expenses resulting from severe weather conditions in certain of the markets in which the Company operates. These decreases were partially offset by $3.3 million of incremental expenses related to the SpeedyQ acquisition that closed in April 2024.







Liquidity and Capital Expenditures







As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s total liquidity was approximately $847 million, consisting of approximately $265 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $582 million of availability under lines of credit. Outstanding debt was $880 million, resulting in net debt, excluding lease related financing liabilities, of approximately $615 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $27.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, including the purchase of a fee property, investments in NTI stores, EV chargers, upgrades to fuel dispensers and other investments in stores.







Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program







The Company’s ability to return cash to its stockholders through its cash dividend program and share repurchase program is consistent with its capital allocation framework and reflects the Company’s confidence in the strength of its cash generation ability and strong financial position.





The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on May 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2025.





During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock under its previously announced repurchase program for approximately $5.2 million, or an average price of $4.01 per share. There was approximately $20.5 million remaining under the share repurchase program as of March 31, 2025.







Company-Operated Retail Store Count and Segment Update







The following tables present certain information regarding changes in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments for the periods presented:















For the Three Months









Ended March 31,

















Retail Segment









2025

















2024















Number of sites at beginning of period









1,389

















1,543













Newly opened or reopened sites









2

















1













Company-controlled sites converted to





























consignment or fuel supply locations, net









(59





)













—













Sites closed, divested or converted to rentals









(3





)













(4





)









Number of sites at end of period











1,329





















1,540

































For the Three Months









Ended March 31,

















Wholesale Segment







1











2025

















2024















Number of sites at beginning of period









1,922

















1,825













Newly opened or reopened sites



2











6

















9













Consignment or fuel supply locations converted





























from Company-controlled sites, net









59

















—













Closed or divested sites









(26





)













(18





)









Number of sites at end of period











1,961





















1,816













































1



Excludes bulk and spot purchasers.















2



Includes all signed fuel supply agreements irrespective of fuel distribution commencement date.































For the Three Months









Ended March 31,

















Fleet Fueling Segment









2025

















2024















Number of sites at beginning of period









280

















298













Newly opened or reopened sites









1

















—













Closed or divested sites









(1





)













(2





)









Number of sites at end of period











280





















296





















































Full Year and Second Quarter 2025 Guidance Range







The Company currently expects second quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to range between $70 million and $80 million, with an assumed range of average total retail fuel margin from 42.5 to 44.5 cents per gallon. The Company is maintaining its full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA range of $233 million to $253 million, with an assumed range of average total retail fuel margin from 40 to 42 cents per gallon.





The Company is not providing guidance on net income at this time due to the volatility of certain required inputs that are not available without unreasonable efforts, including future fair value adjustments associated with its stock price, as well as depreciation and amortization related to its capital allocation as part of its focus on accelerating organic growth.







Conference Call and Webcast Details







The Company will host a conference call today, May 8, 2025, to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the live call can dial 888-396-8049 or 416-764-8646.





A simultaneous, live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar



. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.







About ARKO Corp.







ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit:



www.gpminvestments.com



. To learn more about ARKO, visit:



www.arkocorp.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “accretive,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.







Use of Non-GAAP Measures







The Company discloses certain measures on a “same store basis,” which is a non-GAAP measure. Information disclosed on a “same store basis” excludes the results of any store that is not a “same store” for the applicable period. A store is considered a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. The Company believes that this information provides greater comparability regarding its ongoing operating performance. Neither this measure nor those described below should be considered an alternative to measurements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).





The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets, impairment charges, acquisition and divestiture costs, share-based compensation expense, other non-cash items, and other unusual or non-recurring charges. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures.





The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating its performance because they eliminate certain items that it does not consider indicators of its operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by many of its investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating its operational and financial performance across reporting periods. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that it uses internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing its operating performance.





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.





Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, same store measures, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare the Company’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.







Company Contact







Jordan Mann





ARKO Corp.







investors@gpminvestments.com









Investor Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







ARKO@elevate-ir.com





































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





















For the Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024





















(in thousands)

















Revenues:































Fuel revenue





$





1,446,916













$





1,631,332













Merchandise revenue









354,485

















414,655













Other revenues, net









27,504

















26,467















Total revenues











1,828,905

















2,072,454















Operating expenses:































Fuel costs









1,325,056

















1,502,302













Merchandise costs









236,915

















279,737













Site operating expenses









199,981

















218,931













General and administrative expenses









41,613

















42,158













Depreciation and amortization









34,887

















31,716















Total operating expenses











1,838,452

















2,074,844













Other expenses, net









2,217

















2,476















Operating loss











(11,764





)













(4,866





)









Interest and other financial income









9,475

















22,014













Interest and other financial expenses









(23,326





)













(24,471





)











Loss before income taxes











(25,615





)













(7,323





)









Income tax benefit









12,922

















6,707













Income from equity investment









21

















22















Net loss attributable to ARKO Corp.







$





(12,672





)









$





(594





)









Series A redeemable preferred stock dividends









(1,418





)













(1,414





)











Net loss attributable to common shareholders







$





(14,090





)









$





(2,008





)









Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders – basic and diluted





$





(0.12





)









$





(0.02





)









Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic and diluted









115,883

















117,275



















































































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024





















(in thousands)

















Assets

































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents





$





265,420













$





261,758













Restricted cash









24,117

















30,650













Short-term investments









5,665

















5,330













Trade receivables, net









110,046

















95,832













Inventory









220,650

















231,225













Other current assets









93,332

















97,413















Total current assets











719,230

















722,208















Non-current assets:































Property and equipment, net









744,524

















747,548













Right-of-use assets under operating leases









1,366,100

















1,386,244













Right-of-use assets under financing leases, net









155,360

















157,999













Goodwill









299,973

















299,973













Intangible assets, net









176,755

















182,355













Equity investment









3,029

















3,009













Deferred tax asset









83,075

















67,689













Other non-current assets









54,509

















53,633















Total assets







$





3,602,555













$





3,620,658















Liabilities

































Current liabilities:































Long-term debt, current portion





$





14,011













$





12,944













Accounts payable









196,847

















190,212













Other current liabilities









167,337

















159,239













Operating leases, current portion









73,250

















71,580













Financing leases, current portion









11,486

















11,515















Total current liabilities











462,931

















445,490















Non-current liabilities:































Long-term debt, net









866,097

















868,055













Asset retirement obligation









87,712

















87,375













Operating leases









1,390,419

















1,408,293













Financing leases









209,536

















211,051













Other non-current liabilities









230,634

















223,528















Total liabilities











3,247,329

















3,243,792











































Series A redeemable preferred stock











100,000

















100,000











































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock









12

















12













Treasury stock









(113,514





)













(106,123





)









Additional paid-in capital









280,017

















276,681













Accumulated other comprehensive income









9,119

















9,119













Retained earnings









79,592

















97,177















Total shareholders' equity











255,226

















276,866















Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity







$





3,602,555













$





3,620,658



















































































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





















For the Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024





















(in thousands)

















Cash flows from operating activities:































Net loss





$





(12,672





)









$





(594





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization









34,887

















31,716













Deferred income taxes









(15,386





)













(10,075





)









Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges









1,528

















2,664













Foreign currency loss









16

















27













Gain from issuance of shares as payment of deferred consideration related to business acquisition









—

















(2,681





)









Gain from settlement related to business acquisition









—

















(6,356





)









Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount









664

















664













Amortization of deferred income









(4,990





)













(1,946





)









Accretion of asset retirement obligation









608

















616













Non-cash rent









3,307

















3,484













Charges to allowance for credit losses









217

















327













Income from equity investment









(21





)













(22





)









Share-based compensation









3,336

















3,329













Fair value adjustment of financial assets and liabilities









(7,059





)













(10,772





)









Other operating activities, net









20

















624













Changes in assets and liabilities:





























Increase in trade receivables









(14,431





)













(24,304





)









Decrease in inventory









10,575

















188













Decrease in other assets









5,325

















5,095













Increase in accounts payable









6,694

















21,347













Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities









17,370

















(4,152





)









Decrease in asset retirement obligation









(317





)













(55





)









Increase in non-current liabilities









13,731

















3,631













Net cash provided by operating activities









43,402

















12,755















Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchase of property and equipment









(27,392





)













(29,228





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









473

















2,039













Prepayment for acquisition









—

















(1,000





)









Loans to equity investment, net









15

















14













Net cash used in investing activities









(26,904





)













(28,175





)











Cash flows from financing activities:































Receipt of long-term debt, net









—

















41,588













Repayment of debt









(5,690





)













(6,635





)









Principal payments on financing leases









(1,380





)













(1,135





)









Early settlement of deferred consideration related to business acquisition









—

















(17,155





)









Common stock repurchased









(7,382





)













(31,921





)









Dividends paid on common stock









(3,495





)













(3,596





)









Dividends paid on redeemable preferred stock









(1,418





)













(1,414





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(19,365





)













(20,268





)











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash











(2,867





)













(35,688





)









Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









(4





)













(19





)









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









292,408

















241,421















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period







$





289,537













$





205,714



















































Supplemental Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information

















Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





















For the Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024





















(in thousands)

















Net loss







$





(12,672





)









$





(594





)









Interest and other financing expenses, net









13,851

















2,457













Income tax benefit









(12,922





)













(6,707





)









Depreciation and amortization









34,887

















31,716















EBITDA











23,144

















26,872













Acquisition and divestiture costs (a)









1,150

















680













Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (b)









1,528

















2,664













Share-based compensation expense (c)









3,336

















3,329













Income from equity investment (d)









(21





)













(22





)









Fuel and franchise taxes received in arrears (e)









—

















(565





)









Adjustment to contingent consideration (f)









(66





)













18













Accrual related to potential wage and hour claim (g)









2,023

















—













Other (h)









(239





)













189















Adjusted EBITDA







$





30,855













$





33,165











































Additional information































Non-cash rent expense (i)





$





3,307













$





3,484









































(a) Eliminates costs incurred that are directly attributable to business acquisitions and divestitures (including conversion of retail stores to dealer sites) and salaries of employees whose primary job function is to execute the Company's acquisition and divestiture strategy and facilitate integration of acquired operations.













(b) Eliminates the non-cash loss from the sale or disposal of property and equipment, the loss recognized upon the sale of related leased assets, and impairment charges on property and equipment and right-of-use assets related to closed and non-performing sites.













(c) Eliminates non-cash share-based compensation expense related to the equity incentive program in place to incentivize, retain, and motivate our employees and members of the Board.













(d) Eliminates our share of income attributable to our unconsolidated equity investment.













(e) Eliminates the receipt of historical fuel and franchise tax amounts for multiple prior periods.













(f) Eliminates fair value adjustments to the contingent consideration owed to the seller for the 2020 Empire acquisition.













(g) Eliminates non-recurring expenses accrued in net loss related to a potential wage and hour collective action.













(h) Eliminates other unusual or non-recurring items that we do not consider to be meaningful in assessing operating performance.













(i) Non-cash rent expense reflects the extent to which GAAP rent expense recognized exceeded (or was less than) cash rent payments. GAAP rent expense varies depending on the terms of the Company's lease portfolio. For newer leases, rent expense recognized typically exceeds cash rent payments, whereas, for more mature leases, rent expense recognized is typically less than cash rent payments.



























Supplemental Disclosures of Segment Information











Retail Segment



















For the Three Months









Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024





















(in thousands)

















Revenues:































Fuel revenue





$





690,686













$





824,428













Merchandise revenue









354,485

















414,655













Other revenues, net









14,547

















16,679















Total revenues











1,059,718

















1,255,762















Operating expenses:































Fuel costs



1











605,413

















731,495













Merchandise costs









236,915

















279,737













Site operating expenses









177,239

















198,017















Total operating expenses











1,019,567

















1,209,249















Operating income







$





40,151













$





46,513











































1



Excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.

























The table below shows financial information and certain key metrics of the SpeedyQ Acquisition in the retail segment, for which there is no comparable information for the prior period.















For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025





















SpeedyQ







1























(in thousands)

















Date of Acquisition:







Apr 9, 2024















Revenues:



















Fuel revenue





$





9,220













Merchandise revenue









5,679













Other revenues, net









254















Total revenues











15,153















Operating expenses:



















Fuel costs



2











7,951













Merchandise costs









3,874













Site operating expenses









3,281















Total operating expenses











15,106















Operating income







$





47













Fuel gallons sold









3,091













Fuel contribution



3







$





1,269













Merchandise contribution



4







$





1,805













Merchandise margin



5











31.8





%



























1



Acquisition of 21 SpeedyQ retail stores.















2



Excludes the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.















3



Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs.















4



Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.















5



Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.





























Wholesale Segment



















For the Three Months









Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024





















(in thousands)

















Revenues:































Fuel revenue





$





629,492













$





664,514













Other revenues, net









10,352

















6,858















Total revenues











639,844

















671,372















Operating expenses:































Fuel costs



1











609,445

















643,784













Site operating expenses









11,769

















9,299















Total operating expenses











621,214

















653,083















Operating income







$





18,630













$





18,289











































1



Excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.





























Fleet Fueling Segment



















For the Three Months









Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024





















(in thousands)

















Revenues:































Fuel revenue





$





118,406













$





132,193













Other revenues, net









2,118

















2,385















Total revenues











120,524

















134,578















Operating expenses:































Fuel costs



1











103,104

















118,277













Site operating expenses









6,428

















6,543















Total operating expenses











109,532

















124,820















Operating income







$





10,992













$





9,758











































1



Excludes the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.























