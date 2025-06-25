ARKO Corp. Opens First fas craves Store in Ashland, Virginia, Enhancing Convenience with New Food Offerings

ARKO Corp. has opened its first remodeled food-focused convenience store in Ashland, Virginia, featuring the new fas craves brand.

Quiver AI Summary

ARKO Corp., a major convenience store operator in the U.S., has opened its first remodeled store focused on food in Ashland, Virginia, introducing its new food brand, fas craves. This location is part of a pilot program that includes eight sites aimed at providing an appealing menu of grab-and-go options for busy consumers. The new offerings feature a variety of hot and cold food items, including chicken biscuits, mozzarella sticks, and specialty beverages like nitro cold brew. Designed to enhance customer experience, the remodel includes modern features and digital displays. To celebrate the opening on June 25th, special promotions will be available, with a grand celebration planned for July 16-29. ARKO's fas craves brand will expand to more locations as part of its ongoing commitment to improving food options for customers nationwide.

Potential Positives

ARKO Corp. opens its first remodeled store featuring the new food brand fas craves, targeting consumer demand for convenient meal options.

The pilot program includes eight new sites and is aimed at enhancing the customer experience with modern features and a diverse food menu.

The company's new store design and updated offerings are expected to attract new customers and potentially boost sales.

Special promotions and the loyalty program offer additional incentives for customers, enhancing engagement and loyalty towards the brand.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on a marketing strategy related to a food concept, which may indicate a diversion from the company's traditional core operations in convenience store and fuel sales, potentially raising concerns about strategic clarity.

The mention of forward-looking statements highlights uncertainties and risks, including market conditions, regulatory changes, and the company's financial position, which could alarm investors.

The inclusion of a loyalty program tied to gas price reductions could suggest reliance on promotions for customer retention, signaling possible weakness in brand loyalty or product appeal.

FAQ

What is fas craves?

fas craves is ARKO's innovative new food brand featuring a menu of hot and cold grab-n-go items for convenience store customers.

Where is the first fas craves location?

The first fas craves location is at 10030 Sliding Hill Rd, Ashland, Virginia.

When did the remodeled store open?

The remodeled store opened on June 25, 2025.

What promotions are available at the new store?

Customers can enjoy special food deals, including two Ultimate Chicken Tenders for $4.99 and fountain drinks for 99 cents.

How can customers save on gas at ARKO?

Customers can save up to $2 off a gallon of gas by joining the fas REWARDS loyalty program and purchasing participating products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ARKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $ARKO stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RICHMOND, Va., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, proudly announces the opening of its first food-focused remodeled store in Ashland, Virginia, located at 10030 Sliding Hill Rd. This milestone location also marks the debut of fas craves, ARKO’s innovative new food brand that will be a key feature of future store remodels across its nationwide network.





This flagship location is the first of eight initial sites—six remodels and two new-to-industry builds—launched as part of a pilot program focused on delivering a relevant and delicious menu of hot and cold grab-n-go items. The new concept debuts a crave-worthy prepared food and dispensed beverage concept designed for today’s on-the-go consumer. Whether it’s a quick breakfast, a convenient lunch, or an afternoon snack, fas craves offers flavorful, satisfying options throughout the day.





The new menu includes Hot and Cold Grab-n-Go, Roller Grill, Bakery, and Dispensed Beverages, with standout offerings like crispy chicken biscuits, zesty potato wedges, mozzarella sticks, jumbo chicken wings, the Ultimate Chicken Tender, Tyson



®



chicken sandwiches and Pub burgers. Beverage selections are equally enticing, featuring nitro cold brew, bean-to-cup always fresh hot and iced coffee, iced teas, lemonades, Frazil Slush and Café Tango frozen coffee.





“This new food concept remodel and the introduction of fas craves represent a bold step forward in how we serve our customers,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO at ARKO Corp. “We’re focused on transforming the convenience experience — not just with updated stores, but with food offerings that truly resonate with today’s on-the-go consumer.”





The remodeled store is designed to attract new customers, with a layout that’s easy to shop and a product assortment shaped directly by customer feedback. It includes modernized features such as digital menu boards and a brighter, more contemporary interior design, creating a seamless and elevated shopping experience.





To celebrate the first day of operation on June 25th, customers can enjoy special food deals including two savory crispy Ultimate Chicken Tenders and a small side of potato wedges for just $4.99, and any fountain drink, tea, or lemonade for only 99 cents.





While the store opens on June 25th, a formal grand opening celebration is planned for July 16–29, featuring additional promotions and community-focused events.





fas craves will continue to roll out alongside store remodels throughout ARKO’s network, bringing delicious and crave-worthy options to more customers nationwide.





While customers are enjoying our new delicious food and beverage menu, they can take advantage of our exciting Fueling America's Future promotion and save up to $2 off a gallon of gas by enrolling in our fas REWARDS loyalty program, purchasing participating products, and entering their phone number at the pump to watch the price get reduced and the savings add up!







About





ARKO





Corp.







ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit:



www.gpminvestments.com



. To learn more about ARKO, visit:



www.arkocorp.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “accretive,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.







Media Contact







Jordan Mann





ARKO Corp.







investors@gpminvestments.com









Investor Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







ARKO@elevate-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.