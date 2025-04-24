ARKO Corp. to Host Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call on May 8, 2025

ARKO Corp. will host a conference call on May 8, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

ARKO Corp., a Fortune 500 company based in Richmond, VA, announced it will hold a conference call on May 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The management will present the results followed by a question-and-answer session. Interested participants can join the call by dialing in or via webcast, with a replay available after the call. ARKO is one of the largest convenience store operators in the U.S., and operates across multiple segments including retail, wholesale, and fleet fueling, while managing a well-known portfolio of convenience brands.

Potential Positives

ARKO Corp. is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting its commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The announcement of the conference call reflects the company's engagement with stakeholders and provides an opportunity for real-time interaction through a question-and-answer period.

As a Fortune 500 company and a major player in the convenience store industry, ARKO Corp.'s performance updates are of significant interest to investors and market analysts.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not provide any specific financial results, which may lead to speculation about the company's performance.

No information is given about the company's future outlook or any potential challenges they may be facing, which might raise concerns among investors.

Details on potential risks associated with upcoming earnings or any significant changes in operations are not disclosed, leading to uncertainty among stakeholders.

FAQ

When will ARKO Corp. host the Q1 2025 conference call?

ARKO Corp. will host the Q1 2025 conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I join ARKO Corp.'s conference call?

You can join the conference call by calling the toll-free number (888) 396-8049 or the international number (416) 764-8646.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call via the toll-free number (877) 660-6853 or internationally at (201) 612-7415.

What topics will be discussed during the conference call?

The conference call will cover ARKO Corp.'s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, followed by a Q&A session.

How can I access the live webcast for the conference call?

You can access the live webcast for the conference call at ARKO's investor relations website: https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



RICHMOND, Va., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





ARKO Corp.’s management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the call.







Date:



Thursday, May 8, 2025







Time:



5:00 p.m. Eastern Time







Toll-free dial-in number:



(888) 396-8049







International dial-in number:



(416) 764-8646







Webcast:





ARKO's Q1 2025 Earnings Call







A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Saturday, June 7, 2025.







Toll-free replay number:



(877) 660-6853







International replay number:



(201) 612-7415







Replay ID:



13752796





A link to the live webcast and replay will also be available at



https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar



. We encourage all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. ET start time. If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.







About ARKO Corp.







ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit:



www.gpminvestments.com



. To learn more about ARKO, visit:



www.arkocorp.com



.







Company Contact







Jordan Mann





ARKO Corp.







investors@gpminvestments.com









Investor Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







ARKO@elevate-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.