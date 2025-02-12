ARKO Corp. to Host Conference Call Discussing Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

ARKO Corp. will host a conference call on February 26, 2025, to discuss Q4 and full year 2024 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

ARKO Corp., a leading convenience store operator in the U.S., announced it will hold a conference call on February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The management team will present the financial results followed by a Q&A session. A press release with the results will be issued before the call, and participants can join by phone or through a webcast. A replay of the call will be available after it concludes until March 28, 2025. ARKO Corp. operates under various segments, including retail convenience, wholesale fuel supply, and fleet fueling services, and offers a loyalty program for customers.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a conference call to discuss financial results indicates transparency and engagement with investors.

Detailed information about the call shows the company's commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about its performance.

The scheduled release of financial results prior to the call suggests anticipated positive performance that the company is eager to share.

As a Fortune 500 company and significant player in the convenience store market, ARKO Corp. reinforces its stature and ongoing relevance in the industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the date and time of ARKO Corp.'s conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I listen to ARKO Corp.'s conference call?

You can join by dialing (877) 605-1792 for toll-free access or (201) 689-8728 internationally.

Will ARKO Corp. release financial results before the call?

Yes, ARKO Corp. will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call until March 28, 2025.

Where can I find more information about ARKO Corp.?

Additional information is available on the ARKO Corp. website at www.arkocorp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ARKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $ARKO stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the “Company”) a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





ARKO Corp.’s management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the call.







Date:



Wednesday, February 26, 2025







Time:



5:00 p.m. Eastern time







Toll-free dial-in number:



(877) 605-1792







International dial-in number:



(201) 689-8728







Webcast:





ARKO's Q4 and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call







A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Friday, March 28, 2025.







Toll-free replay number:



(877) 660-6853







International replay number:



(201) 612-7415







Replay ID:



13751014





A link to the live webcast and replay will also be available at



https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar



. We encourage all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. ET start time. If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.







About ARKO Corp.







ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS



®



loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit:



www.arkocorp.com



.







Company Contact







Jordan Mann





ARKO Corp.







investors@gpminvestments.com









Investor Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







ARKO@elevate-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.