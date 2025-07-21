ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $4.34, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

The stock of company has fallen by 3.06% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ARKO Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect ARKO Corp. to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion, down 13.12% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $7.87 billion, representing changes of -38.46% and -9.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ARKO Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ARKO Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 53.44. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.8.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

