ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.89, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 9.16% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ARKO Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, down 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.43 billion, showing a 7.41% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.31 per share and a revenue of $9.18 billion, signifying shifts of +29.17% and -2.52%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ARKO Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ARKO Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.66 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.08.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

