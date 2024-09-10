ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with ARKO Corp. (ARKO) standing at $5.90, reflecting a -0.17% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.84%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.68% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 5.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.43 billion, indicating a 7.41% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $9.18 billion, which would represent changes of +29.17% and -2.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ARKO Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ARKO Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, ARKO Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.1.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

