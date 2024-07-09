ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) ended the recent trading session at $5.68, demonstrating a -1.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 6.05% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ARKO Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.18, signifying a 63.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.41 billion, showing a 2.51% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.54 per share and a revenue of $9.17 billion, indicating changes of +125% and -2.58%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. ARKO Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, ARKO Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.67 for its industry.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

