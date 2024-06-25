ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.27, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of ARKO Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.18, signifying a 63.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.41 billion, reflecting a 2.51% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +125% and -2.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ARKO Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, ARKO Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.79. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.99 of its industry.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

