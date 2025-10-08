ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) ended the recent trading session at $4.02, demonstrating a -2.43% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 17.6% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 3.97%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, ARKO Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.43%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.98 billion, indicating a 13.05% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $7.65 billion, signifying shifts of +30.77% and -12.43%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, ARKO Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ARKO Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.5.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.