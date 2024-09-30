ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) reached $7.02, with a -1.13% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 13.42% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.16, marking a 5.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.43 billion, down 7.41% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.31 per share and a revenue of $9.18 billion, indicating changes of +29.17% and -2.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, ARKO Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note ARKO Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.37, which means ARKO Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

