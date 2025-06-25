ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Moves -6.89%: What You Should Know

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $4.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -6.89% move from the prior day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.79% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.37% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. On that day, ARKO Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.08 billion, indicating a 12.82% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

ARKO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $7.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -38.46% and -8.74%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, ARKO Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ARKO Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 59.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.89.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.