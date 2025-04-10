ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Moves -1.74%: What You Should Know

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $3.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.31%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.4% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 750% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.84 billion, indicating a 11.21% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.10 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, demonstrating changes of -23.08% and -8.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, ARKO Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, ARKO Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 38.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.09, so one might conclude that ARKO Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

