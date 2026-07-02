ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) was down 1.47% at $8.04. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

The company's stock has climbed by 8.8% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, ARKO Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.25%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.93 billion, indicating a 3.63% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $7.43 billion, representing changes of +93.33% and -2.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ARKO Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ARKO Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, ARKO Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.73, which means ARKO Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.