ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) reached $6.30, with a -0.16% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.18, showcasing a 63.64% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion, down 2.51% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion, indicating changes of +125% and -2.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ARKO Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ARKO Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.08.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 197, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ARKO Corp. (ARKO)

