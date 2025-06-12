ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) was down 3.24% at $4.48. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.81% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.12, marking a 9.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.08 billion, down 12.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $7.97 billion, indicating changes of -38.46% and -8.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, ARKO Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, ARKO Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.88. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.32.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 140, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

