ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $4.15, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of ARKO Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 8, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.17, signifying a 750% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.84 billion, indicating a 11.21% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.10 per share and a revenue of $8.01 billion, signifying shifts of -23.08% and -8.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ARKO Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ARKO Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, ARKO Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.2.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

