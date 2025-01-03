ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $6.38, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.43% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.15 billion, down 3.64% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ARKO Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ARKO Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.87 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.87.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

