ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.08, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.77% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.66% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, ARKO Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.41 billion, down 2.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion, which would represent changes of +125% and -2.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ARKO Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, ARKO Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, ARKO Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.72.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.