ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) was down 1.79% at $4.40. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.86%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of ARKO Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.12, indicating a 71.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.98 billion, showing a 13.05% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $7.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +30.77% and -12.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ARKO Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ARKO Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.35 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.59, so one might conclude that ARKO Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.