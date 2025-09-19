ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed at $4.83, marking a -3.78% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.73% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.12, indicating a 71.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.03 billion, indicating a 11.05% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $7.74 billion, demonstrating changes of +30.77% and -11.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, ARKO Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, ARKO Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.53. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.16 for its industry.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

